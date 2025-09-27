'Veduvan' trailer: Kanna Ravi's web series explores encounter specialists

The trailer of Veduvan introduces us to Sooraj, a struggling actor who lands a role as an encounter specialist in a biopic. As he delves deeper into his character, he discovers that the life of an encounter specialist is fraught with mysteries, high-stakes missions, and uncertainties. The series promises to explore these themes while also keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with thrilling plot twists.

Speaking about his role, Ravi said in a statement, "Veduvan is a journey into the blurred space between reel and real." "Playing Sooraj meant not only stepping into the life of a struggling actor but also living through the character's battles, and choices." Meanwhile, director Pavan said, "With Veduvan my vision was to tell a story that feels both intimate and universal; a tale where love duty and betrayal collide in ways that test the very core of human emotions."