'BB 19': Gauahar to school Amaal on 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan is set to make an appearance on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 . In a new promo released by the makers, host Salman Khan is seen welcoming her. Interestingly, Khan's brother-in-law, Awez Darbar, is currently a contestant on this season. During her visit, she had some strong words for contestant and music composer Amaal Mallik.

Khan's critique What did Khan say to Mallik? In the promo, Khan told Mallik, "Amaal, the character you are showing is very two-faced. And you don't belong to anyone." This comes after Mallik made several allegations against Darbar in previous episodes of the show. In one instance, he accused Darbar of seeking sympathy and claimed that revealing certain details about him could jeopardize his marriage with Nagma Mirajkar.

Khan's advice Khan also schooled Darbar Khan also had some words of wisdom for Darbar. She asked him, "What is happening with you here, Awez? If you don't fight your battle, then who will?" "You stay completely quiet when you should actually speak up. If you get lost, then you won't have any chance on this show," she added.