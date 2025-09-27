Next Article
Rajat Bedi's kids steal spotlight at 'The Bads of Bollywood' premiere
Entertainment
Vivaan and Vera, kids of actor Rajat Bedi, grabbed everyone's attention at the premiere of Aryan Khan's web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Their stylish looks and friendly vibe quickly made them a hit online, with photos and videos from the event spreading fast.
Rajat shared his excitement for the show
Rajat shared how grateful he is to be part of Aryan's debut project, reflecting on his long-standing relationship with Shah Rukh Khan.
He also revealed that The Ba***ds of Bollywood will return for a second season.