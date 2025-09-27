'K3G' fame Jibraan duped of ₹34L by his cafe manager

The Bandra Police have registered a case against the general manager of actor Jibraan Khan's cafe for allegedly embezzling nearly ₹34 lakh. The accused, identified as Ajay Singh Rawat, has been working at the establishment since 2022. His duties included managing daily cash and online payments, making cash deposits into the cafe's bank account, and settling payments with various vendors supplying goods to the outlet.

Discovery of fraud How the incident unfolded The alleged embezzlement was discovered on September 19 when another staff member, Pramod, informed Khan that payments to vendors had not been made. Rawat was on leave at the time, and Khan initially waited for his return from his hometown. However, upon questioning Rawat on Monday, September 22, he reportedly gave vague responses which led Khan to suspect irregularities.

Audit initiated Financial audit revealed discrepancies Suspecting irregularities, Khan asked his chartered accountant to audit the cafe's finances for the fiscal year April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. The audit showed that while the cafe recorded ₹1.14 crore in business, only ₹79.67 lakh had been deposited into the bank. This left a shortfall of ₹34 lakh which police believe Rawat may have embezzled.

Legal action Rawat misappropriated funds between April and September Khan also informed investigators that Rawat had misappropriated funds between April and September this year. Following the complaint, the Bandra Police registered a case against Rawat under Section 316(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). "We are verifying the transactions and ascertaining the veracity of the allegations," a Bandra Police officer said. The case is currently under investigation.