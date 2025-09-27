Next Article
Ilaiyaraaja sues Sony Music for unauthorized use of his songs
Entertainment
Music legend Ilaiyaraaja has filed a lawsuit against Sony Music, claiming they used his songs from over 300 films on platforms like YouTube and Apple Music without his authorization.
He's asking the court to stop Sony from using his music online.
Court asks for daily revenue details
Ilaiyaraaja also wants a full breakdown of all money Sony has made from his songs since February 18, 2022.
His lawyers say he never gave up the rights to these tracks, and that their deals weren't "work for hire."
The Madras High Court is now involved and has told Sony Music to share daily revenue details and respond by October 22.