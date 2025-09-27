Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas return for 'Lokah' sequel

Plot details and crew's return

This sequel dives further into Kerala's folklore and supernatural world, following Michael's journey as a goblin named Chathan.

Charlie returns with some ninja vibes, and there's even a teased showdown between Michael and his older brother (also played by Thomas).

Fans can expect the same creative energy too—director Dominic Arun is back, along with cinematographer Nimish Ravi and composer Jakes Bejoy.