Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas return for 'Lokah' sequel
Dulquer Salmaan and Wayfarer Films just dropped the news: Lokah Chapter 2 is on its way, with Tovino Thomas back as Michael and Salmaan as Charlie.
The first film was a massive hit.
Plot details and crew's return
This sequel dives further into Kerala's folklore and supernatural world, following Michael's journey as a goblin named Chathan.
Charlie returns with some ninja vibes, and there's even a teased showdown between Michael and his older brother (also played by Thomas).
Fans can expect the same creative energy too—director Dominic Arun is back, along with cinematographer Nimish Ravi and composer Jakes Bejoy.