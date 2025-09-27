Box office: Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' sets new record Entertainment Sep 27, 2025

Park Chan-wook's new film, No Other Choice, just had the biggest opening day of his career—over 330,000 people showed up on day one.

The buzz started early with its Venice Film Festival premiere and a trailer that really caught people's attention.

The story centers on Man Soo, a paper industry employee who goes to extreme lengths to land a job after being laid off.