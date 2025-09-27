Next Article
Box office: Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' sets new record
Entertainment
Park Chan-wook's new film, No Other Choice, just had the biggest opening day of his career—over 330,000 people showed up on day one.
The buzz started early with its Venice Film Festival premiere and a trailer that really caught people's attention.
The story centers on Man Soo, a paper industry employee who goes to extreme lengths to land a job after being laid off.
'The Handmaiden' was Park's biggest opener until now
Before this, Park's top opener was The Handmaiden with 290,024 viewers.
His other films—Sympathy for Lady Vengeance and Decision to Leave—drew impressive crowds too but didn't hit these numbers.
No Other Choice is now officially his most successful launch yet.