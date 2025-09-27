'Lokah Chapter 2' announced; Tovino-Dulquer charm in first promo
What's the story
The much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra has been officially announced. The announcement was made by Wayfarer Films on Saturday with a special video featuring Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan. In the upcoming installment, Thomas will reprise his role as Michael, a goblin/chathan who is known for his mischievous antics.
Twitter Post
Here's the first poster
Beyond myths. Beyond legends. A new chapter begins. #LokahChapter2https://t.co/gYmtLIP4Qh#Lokah #TheyLiveAmongUs @ttovino @dulQuer @DQsWayfarerFilm #DominicArun pic.twitter.com/6CwjtPPpH6— Mammootty (@mammukka) September 27, 2025
Teaser details
Video shows Michael and Charlie's humorous conversation
The 2-minute-55-second-long video starts with Thomas's Michael and Salmaan's Charlie meeting at a safehouse. The two engage in a humorous conversation about their drinking habits, with Michael revealing that his kind, the chathans, are known for their love of alcohol. The video also teases Michael's brother, who has been "released" and is violent, unlike him.
Sequel details
'Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra' was a massive hit
The first film, Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra, was a massive hit and is now the highest-grossing Malayalam film. It starred Kalyani Priyadarshan as Neeli/Chandra, with Naslen and Sandy playing Sunny and Nachiyappa, respectively. The sequel will continue the story from where the first one left off. A release date for Chapter 2 has yet to be announced.
Character expansion
Everything we know about the franchise
In Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra, Thomas played a trickster god named Michael, a goblin/chathan. The sequel will see him essaying multiple roles. The first film also had cameo appearances by Salmaan, Anna Ben, Ahaana Krishna, Soubin Shahir, Vijay Menon, Sunny Wayne and Balu Varghese. It was directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films.