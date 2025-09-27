'Lokah Chapter 2' announced; Tovino-Dulquer charm in first promo

The much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra has been officially announced. The announcement was made by Wayfarer Films on Saturday with a special video featuring Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan . In the upcoming installment, Thomas will reprise his role as Michael, a goblin/chathan who is known for his mischievous antics.

Teaser details Video shows Michael and Charlie's humorous conversation The 2-minute-55-second-long video starts with Thomas's Michael and Salmaan's Charlie meeting at a safehouse. The two engage in a humorous conversation about their drinking habits, with Michael revealing that his kind, the chathans, are known for their love of alcohol. The video also teases Michael's brother, who has been "released" and is violent, unlike him.

Sequel details 'Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra' was a massive hit The first film, Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra, was a massive hit and is now the highest-grossing Malayalam film. It starred Kalyani Priyadarshan as Neeli/Chandra, with Naslen and Sandy playing Sunny and Nachiyappa, respectively. The sequel will continue the story from where the first one left off. A release date for Chapter 2 has yet to be announced.