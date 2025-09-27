Suriya-Jyotika's daughter Diya makes directorial debut with 'Leading Light'

Diya Suriya, the 17-year-old daughter of actors Suriya and Jyotika, has made her directorial debut with a docu-drama titled Leading Light. The film is currently being screened as part of its "Oscar qualifying run" at the Regency Theatre in California from Friday, September 26, to next Thursday, October 2. It tells the untold stories of "Women Gaffers of Bollywood."

Film details What is 'Leading Light' all about? Produced by Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment, the 13-minute documentary highlights the seldom-shared stories of women gaffers (technicians/film crew) in Mumbai's Bollywood industry. The film includes personal interviews with three trailblazing women, who recount their experiences working behind the camera in settings where they are frequently the only women on set.

Twitter Post See the poster here #LeadingLight The untold stories of Women behind the scenes - A docu-drama that discusses the experiences of Women Gaffers of Bollywood. Screening for the 'Oscar qualifying run' at the Regency Theatre, LA, California ✨



Congratulations, our dearest #DiyaSuriya, on this…

Social media post 'Congratulations, our dearest #DiyaSuriya': 2D Entertainment 2D Entertainment took to social media to share the poster of Leading Light. The caption read, "#LeadingLight The untold stories of Women behind the scenes - A docu-drama that discusses the experiences of Women Gaffers of Bollywood." "Congratulations, our dearest #DiyaSuriya, on this exceptional feat and on shedding light on the contributions of these hidden gems."

Education and debut Diya graduated from the University of Southern California in May Diya made her directorial debut just a few months after graduating from the University of Southern California in the US. In May, Suriya and Jyotika expressed their pride in Diya's achievement on Instagram, writing, "All we feel right now is...PROUD." "May your choices reflect your hopes and not your fears. All the very best, Diya. Amma Appa's blessings forever."