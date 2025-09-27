Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's weekend wedding: Guest list, venue, and more

Selena Gomez (33) and music producer Benny Blanco (37) are all set to exchange vows on Saturday (US time) at a private estate in Santa Barbara. The couple's family and friends have reportedly started arriving in Los Angeles for the much-awaited weekend celebration. As per Hola, guests will be accommodated at the nearby luxurious El Encanto hotel, with rooms reportedly fully booked at $3,500 per night!

Privacy measures Guests will be driven to venue without knowing the destination In a bid to maintain privacy, guests will be informed about the wedding location only when they are picked up and taken there. An insider told The Sun, "All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time." "Everyone is so excited despite the mystery; they know it will be an amazing time."

Pre-wedding festivities The couple's pre-wedding celebrations were extravagant According to Hola, Gomez had a bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas with close friends Ashley Cook, Racquelle Stevens, and Courtney Lopez. The celebrations included yacht trips where Gomez was seen in a white bikini. Blanco's bachelor party was held at a $25,000-a-night villa in Las Vegas.

Celebrity attendees These celebrities are expected to attend the wedding The wedding is expected to be graced by high-profile guests, including Paris Hilton, and Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Taylor Swift's attendance has also been confirmed. Meryl Streep, who also stars in Only Murders in the Building, was earlier supposed to attend but pulled out at the last minute, according to Page Six.