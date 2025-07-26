Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco 'fuming' over leaked wedding details: Report

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are upset over the recent leak of their wedding plans, including the guest list, date, and venue. An insider told Daily Mail, "Selena and Benny are fuming their wedding plans have been leaked." "If it wasn't just two months away they'd think about changing the celebrations, but that's an impossible task." However, with Gomez's busy schedule ahead of her series Only Murders in the Building Season 5 premiere on September 9, that's not an option.

Guest list Venue, guest list, and more details The couple is set to marry in September at a private estate in Montecito, California. The guest list reportedly includes Taylor Swift, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Meryl Streep. Invitations have already been sent out for this two-day event. "Security for Selena's wedding will be of the utmost importance because not only is she a public figure, but many of the guests will be too," another insider told Daily Mail.

Privacy measures Will there be a no-phones policy? Gomez is considering a no-phones policy for her wedding to ensure privacy and security. "She is going back and forth on whether or not to allow people to have their phones as an extra measure of security and privacy, along with the fact that she wants everyone to be present," the insider added. Interestingly, this comes after Blanco recently claimed on a podcast that they haven't started planning their wedding yet.

Relationship history Locked down food, music choices, etc. Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, confirmed their relationship in December 2023 after dating for six months. A year later, Blanco proposed with a $1 million diamond engagement ring. The couple has reportedly locked down details like food, venue, and music choices for their wedding, but are still finalizing seating arrangements and speeches. "Everything is there; the plan just has to be put in motion," the insider said.