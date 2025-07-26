'Hera Pheri 3' issues were real, not publicity stunt: Akshay

The much-anticipated third installment of the popular 2000s comedy Hera Pheri has been in the spotlight for quite some time now. The film's journey has been marked by a series of controversies, including actor Paresh Rawal 's temporary exit and subsequent legal disputes with Akshay Kumar . Eventually, Rawal decided to return for Hera Pheri 3. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times's journalist Sonal Kalra, Kumar clarified that these issues were genuine and not a publicity stunt.

Team reunion 'There were ups and downs': Kumar clarifies rumors Kumar said, "Nahi, yeh publicity stunt nahi hai. The things went legal, so when legal things are involved, we cannot call it a publicity stunt; it is a real thing." "But ab sab kuch thik ho gaya hai. Very soon some kind of announcement can come. Yes, there were some ups and downs." "But now everything is solved, and we are back together and we have always been together."

Co-star's confirmation Suniel Shetty excited for Rawal's return Suniel Shetty, Kumar's co-star in the film, also recently confirmed Rawal's return. He told Pinkvilla, "I am very excited. Like I said, I will talk on the day of release kyunki nazar lagti hai." To recall, a few days ago, Rawal confirmed his return to the franchise on Himanshu Mehta's podcast, "There's no controversy. I believe that when people love something so much, they have to be extra careful." "It is our responsibility toward the audience."