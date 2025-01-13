Wamiqa Gabbi has the perfect response to influencer's PR joke
What's the story
Actor Wamiqa Gabbi recently got embroiled in a social media tussle with influencer Nadeesh Bhambi. The fight started when Bhambi slammed Gabbi's public relations (PR) strategy in a video titled: "Wamiqa Gabbi's PR team meeting."
In the video, he mocked the actor's apparent PR team, comparing the Jubilee actor to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and calling her the "new national crush," also implying that if Rai Bachchan had a daughter, she would look like Gabbi.
Gabbi's response
'Talented and beautiful? Uff, thank you...'
Responding to Bhambi's video, Gabbi wrote, "Talented aur Khoobsurat bhi? Uff, Thaaaank you. And baki sab ka pata nahi but we did try 'Wamiqa for next President!' approve nahi hua. (Talented and beautiful too? Uff, thank you. I don't know about the rest but we did try 'Wamiqa for next President!' It didn't get approved)."
The influencer then advised her PR team to "chill" as they were tarnishing her image.
Career update
Gabbi's career progression and upcoming projects
On the professional front, Gabbi was last seen in Baby John, led by Varun Dhawan.
She is all set to star in Priyadarshan and Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, opposite Akshay Kumar.
Reports previously disclosed that Gabbi had signed the dotted line for a meaty role in Bhooth Bangla.
The film is expected to go on floors in January 2025 and is scheduled to be released later this year.
Film details
'Bhooth Bangla' to feature ensemble cast
Apart from Gabbi, Bhooth Bangla will also star two other female actors.
The movie is touted to be a comic caper with horror elements and will take place in a house where three girls live.
The ensemble cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani among others. More details about the cast are still being finalized.