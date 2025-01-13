What's the story

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi recently got embroiled in a social media tussle with influencer Nadeesh Bhambi. The fight started when Bhambi slammed Gabbi's public relations (PR) strategy in a video titled: "Wamiqa Gabbi's PR team meeting."

In the video, he mocked the actor's apparent PR team, comparing the Jubilee actor to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and calling her the "new national crush," also implying that if Rai Bachchan had a daughter, she would look like Gabbi.