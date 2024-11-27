'Housefull 5' big cast reveal: 18 stars lead final schedule
The much-anticipated comedy film Housefull 5 has wrapped up its shooting on a grand note. The final schedule of the movie was filmed on a luxurious cruise journey across Europe, making it a historic moment for the franchise. On Wednesday, producer Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared a picture of the grand star-studded cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among many others.
Meet the star-studded ensemble of 'Housefull 5'
Housefull 5 is a star-studded comedy that brings together some of Bollywood's biggest names, including Kumar, Deshmukh, Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, and Nikitin Dheer. Sharing the image, the producer added a caption: "Cruising through the last schedule of our cinematic journey!"
'Housefull 5' promises quintuple the fun and comedy
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is a milestone for the franchise as it's the first installment to reach this number. The film promises to deliver five times more amusement, fun, and comedy than its predecessors. It was shot on a lavish cruise that sailed from London through France and Spain before returning to the UK. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani, known for his 2019 Netflix release Drive.
'Housefull' franchise's success and release date
Despite mixed reviews, the Housefull series has been a commercial hit, grossing over ₹800 crore worldwide. It is the seventh highest-grossing Indian film franchise and the most profitable comedy film series. Kumar, Deshmukh, and Chunky Panday have appeared in all five installments of the franchise. The much-awaited Housefull 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.