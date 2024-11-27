Summarize Simplifying... In short Harvey Weinstein, the former film mogul, is suing his jail for $5M over unsanitary conditions, including unwashed clothes and freezing temperatures.

His lawyer describes the situation as "inhumane," especially considering Weinstein's health issues, which include diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid in his heart and lungs, and a recent cancer diagnosis.

Weinstein, who is awaiting a retrial in 2025 after his 2020 rape conviction was overturned, insists on his innocence.

Weinstein slams Rikers for unsanitary conditions

Harvey Weinstein files $5M lawsuit over unhygienic jail treatment

By Tanvi Gupta 11:48 am Nov 27, 202411:48 am

What's the story Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has reportedly filed a legal claim against New York City, seeking $5 million in damages. The 72-year-old alleges that he is receiving "substandard" medical treatment in unhygienic conditions at the notorious Rikers Island jail complex. His lawyers argue he was returned to Rikers before fully recovering from his hospitalizations earlier this year. The city's law department and Department of Correction have not yet responded to the allegations.

Lawyer's statement

Weinstein's lawyer detailed the 'inhumane' conditions

Weinstein's attorney, Imran H Ansari, called the conditions at Rikers "inhumane." The claim accuses the facility of negligence from "freezing" conditions to a lack of clean clothes. He reportedly said, "When I last visited him, I found him with blood spatter on his prison garb, possibly from IVs, clothes that had not been washed for weeks...he had not even been provided clean underwear - hardly sanitary conditions for someone with severe medical conditions."

Health and trials

Weinstein's health conditions and legal battles

Weinstein has been fighting several health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, and fluid in his heart and lungs. He was hospitalized briefly in April and July for the same. In October, Weinstein was diagnosed with cancer. The mogul has been in city custody since earlier this year after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his 2020 rape conviction. He maintains his innocence with a retrial scheduled for 2025.