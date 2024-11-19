Summarize Simplifying... In short Angelina Jolie is facing unusual accusations from a woman who claims the actress is using witchcraft and harboring murderous fantasies.

The accuser, who also alleges Jolie is involved in child trafficking, is seeking a restraining order and $300 in compensation for legal fees.

Despite Jolie's past admission of an interest in witchcraft, she has never admitted to using it maliciously.

A woman described Angelina Jolie as 'deranged'

Angelina Jolie faces bizarre accusations of 'witchcraft,' 'murderous fantasies'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:08 pm Nov 19, 202402:08 pm

What's the story In a bizarre legal twist, a woman has sought a restraining order against Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie in Los Angeles. The unnamed woman described Jolie as "deranged" in her court documents, The Mirror reports. She accused the actor of using "witchcraft for trafficking in violation of no conduct order." The woman also alleged that she first reported her fears back in 2010 when she thought Jolie was "stalking" her homes.

Allegations

'I was threatened through hypnotic connections...'

The woman further said, "I was threatened through hypnotic connections verbally. She's mentally deranged and opposes herself to be in relation to me. When she clearly isn't she psycho defective disorders [sic]." She also accused Jolie of making her experience "hallucinations and delusions associated with schizophrenia." The woman feared Jolie was allegedly harassing her "through multiple people" and helping a child trafficker in other related crimes of harassment.

Disturbing claims

Woman alleges Jolie has 'murderous fantasies' toward children

The woman also alleged that Jolie has "fantasies" of murdering "other people's child [sic]." She said her father had seen some of this behavior. When asked what she wanted Jolie to be restrained from, she said, "Stop committing unlawful acts for trafficking. Acknowledge the fact that people won't tolerate being victimized by your behavior." She also asked the court to not let Jolie violate her civil and human rights.

Compensation request

Woman sought financial compensation from Jolie

Along with the restraining order, the woman is also seeking financial compensation from Jolie to pay for her legal and filing fees, which amount to $300. The case was first filed on October 9 but didn't see any action until October 31. A recent court filing notes that the papers were returned for correction, with a note saying "The Proposed Order does not reflect the outcome of the hearing."

Past statement

Jolie's previous admission about the witchcraft connection

While Jolie has previously confessed to a penchant for witchcraft, she has never claimed to have used it against anyone. In an Elle essay, she wrote, "Women could be accused of witchcraft for having an independent sex life, for speaking their mind on politics or religion, or for dressing differently." "Had I lived in earlier times, I could've been burnt at the stake many times over for simply being myself."