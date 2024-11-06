Summarize Simplifying... In short Martha Stewart recently labeled Ryan Reynolds as 'serious', a claim the actor humorously disputed on social media.

Despite Stewart's comments, Reynolds' public persona may be influenced by his struggle with anxiety, which he openly discussed in a 2022 CBS Sunday Mornings interview.

Ryan Reynolds was surprised by Martha Stewart's comments

Martha Stewart thinks Ryan Reynolds is 'very serious'—actor totally disagrees

By Tanvi Gupta 02:34 pm Nov 06, 202402:34 pm

What's the story Ryan Reynolds, the 48-year-old actor of Deadpool & Wolverine and Green Lantern fame, was recently surprised by Martha Stewart's comments about him. The 83-year-old TV personality and founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia said while Reynolds is a "good" and "funny" actor, his real-life persona is "very serious." The remark has left Reynolds confused, as he claims to have met Stewart only once or twice.

Public remarks

Stewart's comments on Reynolds during game show appearance

Stewart's comments about Reynolds came while she was a special guest on Bilt Rewards's November Rent Free game show. When asked which celebrities she'd pick as the most fun to spend time with, she named Snoop Dogg and Reynolds but appeared less thrilled about the latter. She said, "He's probably on the list just 'cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don't see his face—Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?"

Social media reaction

Reynolds's response to Stewart's comments

Reynolds took Stewart's comments in a light-hearted manner and shot back with a playful jab on social media. He wrote, "I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so." His close friend Hugh Jackman also joined in with a cheeky comment, jokingly stating, "Finally someone says it." Now, the TMZ report claims Stewart and Reynolds have only met once or twice in parties.

Personal challenges

Reynolds's struggle with anxiety and public persona

Reynolds has been candid about his battle with anxiety, which could explain his shy nature in public. Per TMZ, a source close to Reynolds revealed that sometimes he shuts down in front of people due to his anxiety. In a 2022 interview on CBS Sunday Mornings, he revealed, "I've had anxiety my whole life really. And you know, I feel like I have two parts of my personality, that one takes over when that happens."