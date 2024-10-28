Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Bala, known for films like Thambi, Lucifer, and Veeram, has defended his decision to marry for the fourth time, brushing off critics as 'jealous'.

His previous marriages include Chandana, singer Amrutha Suresh, and Dr. Elizabeth Udayan, with the latter two voicing their grievances publicly.

Now married to Kokila, Bala plans to have a child and assures this will be his final marriage, with Kokila set to inherit all his assets.

By Isha Sharma 04:20 pm Oct 28, 202404:20 pm

What's the story Malayalam actor Bala (42) recently got married for the fourth time, to his relative Kokila (24). Recently, the couple spoke to the press, and the actor hit back at critics of his multiple marriages, saying "people who can't get girls are jealous" of him. The two tied the knot on October 24 at Ernakulam's Kaloor Pavakulam temple.

Bala's response to criticism over multiple marriages

Defending his decision to marry multiple times, Bala said, "We will have a baby soon, we have a good married life. I will live like a king and she is my queen." "If anyone feels jealous about this, it's their fault. Those feeling jealous don't have a car in their house and can't get girls. They point out that I married four times. They find fault with everything."

Bala's previous marriages and legal troubles

Before marrying Kokila, Bala was married thrice. His first wife was reportedly named Chandana, followed by singer Amrutha Suresh in 2010, and Dr. Elizabeth Udayan in 2021. Both Suresh and Udayan have spoken out about their relationship with Bala; Suresh filed a police complaint against him for emotional harm, while Udayan posted a video on Facebook talking about their marriage but refrained from commenting on his latest nuptials.

Bala and Kokila's future plans

The actor also confirmed that his wife would inherit all his assets. Bala told the press he remarried because he wanted companionship after a liver transplant kept him away from films for a year. He has also added that this marriage will be his last, revealing that she has loved him since a young age, expressing her feelings in a secret diary. He's known for movies such as Thambi, Lucifer, and Veeram.