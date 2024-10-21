Summarize Simplifying... In short The sudden death of Liam Payne has left the future of Netflix's music competition show, 'Building The Band', and a documentary titled 'Boyband Forever' in doubt.

Payne was set to judge the show, which aimed to form bands based on musical compatibility, and the documentary was to explore life in a boyband.

His death, currently under investigation by Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office, has sparked a wave of grief among fans on social media.

Liam Payne passed away on October 16

Liam Payne's death puts Netflix show, documentary in jeopardy

By Tanvi Gupta 12:06 pm Oct 21, 202412:06 pm

What's the story The shocking death of former One Direction member, Liam Payne, has left a pall over two big television projects he was a part of. The singer tragically fell from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires on October 16. The incident has left the fate of these shows in the air, which are not going to be aired after his death, reportedly.

Netflix project

Payne's role in Netflix's 'Building the Band'

Payne was a part of a Netflix-approved music competition show, Building The Band. The show's filming had wrapped up, with Payne slated to appear as one of the judges. He was last spotted filming auditions for the series two months ago in Manchester. The show's unique concept was to bring 50 singers together to compete and form their bands based on musical compatibility, not personal connections.

Documentary in doubt

'Boyband Forever' documentary also faces uncertain future

In Building The Band, Payne served as a mentor along with Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland, with AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys hosting the show. The series was originally slated to release next year but now appears unlikely due to recent developments. Another project with an uncertain future is a boyband documentary series titled Boyband Forever. The documentary, co-produced by Louis Theroux, was supposed to explore the realities of being in a boyband.

Ongoing probe

Investigation into Payne's death and fan reactions

Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 16 is now investigating Payne's case as an "inconclusive death." The autopsy report indicated that he died due to "multiple traumas" leading to "internal and external bleeding." Meanwhile, fans have been taking to social media platforms like TikTok to express their shock and grief over his sudden demise, sharing deeply personal moments of learning about the tragic news.