Liam Payne's death puts Netflix show, documentary in jeopardy
The shocking death of former One Direction member, Liam Payne, has left a pall over two big television projects he was a part of. The singer tragically fell from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires on October 16. The incident has left the fate of these shows in the air, which are not going to be aired after his death, reportedly.
Payne's role in Netflix's 'Building the Band'
Payne was a part of a Netflix-approved music competition show, Building The Band. The show's filming had wrapped up, with Payne slated to appear as one of the judges. He was last spotted filming auditions for the series two months ago in Manchester. The show's unique concept was to bring 50 singers together to compete and form their bands based on musical compatibility, not personal connections.
'Boyband Forever' documentary also faces uncertain future
In Building The Band, Payne served as a mentor along with Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland, with AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys hosting the show. The series was originally slated to release next year but now appears unlikely due to recent developments. Another project with an uncertain future is a boyband documentary series titled Boyband Forever. The documentary, co-produced by Louis Theroux, was supposed to explore the realities of being in a boyband.
Investigation into Payne's death and fan reactions
Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 16 is now investigating Payne's case as an "inconclusive death." The autopsy report indicated that he died due to "multiple traumas" leading to "internal and external bleeding." Meanwhile, fans have been taking to social media platforms like TikTok to express their shock and grief over his sudden demise, sharing deeply personal moments of learning about the tragic news.