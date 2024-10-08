Summarize Simplifying... In short A new documentary is set to delve into the feud between acclaimed rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake, exploring their personal journeys and the impact of their rivalry on the music industry.

Documentary alert: Now know in detail the Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud!

By Tanvi Gupta 04:21 pm Oct 08, 2024

What's the story The much-publicized feud between famous rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake will be explored in a new documentary by Channel 4, reported Deadline. The film, titled Public Enemies: Kendrick vs Drake, will explore the origins and escalation of their conflict that made headlines earlier this year. It will use archival footage and interviews with people close to both artists, tracing their rise to stardom.

Diss dissection

Documentary to dissect diss tracks that fueled the feud

The documentary will explore how Lamar, a creative force from Compton, and Drake, a former child actor from Toronto, became universally acclaimed. Public Enemies will also analyze the diss tracks that escalated the rappers' feud. It involved Lamar releasing Not Like Us, which subtly suggested Drake was a pedophile and accused him of disrespecting rap culture. Drake hit back with denials in The Heart Part 6. Several music publications have since crowned Lamar the winner of this feud.

Past projects

Channel 4's history of exploring rapper feuds

The upcoming docu-film is produced by Acme Films and GroupM Motion Entertainment. To note, this isn't the first time Channel 4 has explored rapper feuds. In 2017, the network released Public Enemies: Jay-Z v Kanye, also produced by Acme Films. Shaminder Nahal, Head of Specialist Factual for Channel 4, called the upcoming documentary "a cultural exploration of two of the most influential voices in modern music."

New era

'Public Enemies' reflects a new era of rapper rivalries

Acme Creative Director Jaimie D'Cruz said that Public Enemies: Kendrick vs Drake feels like a story unfolding in a time when all the rules have changed and beef is ubiquitous. This means that the documentary will not just delve into the personal journeys of Lamar and Drake, but also give us a glimpse into how their feud mirrors larger changes within the music industry and society at large.