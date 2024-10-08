Summarize Simplifying... In short The climax of the much-anticipated 'War 2', starring superstars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is set to be filmed in November, with scenes in Mumbai and a secret location.

Roshan is undergoing intense training for the action-packed climax, while parts of the film have been shot in unexplored Italian locations.

Hrithik-Jr NTR to shoot 'War 2' climax in November: Report

What's the story Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will start shooting for the climax of War 2 in November, Pinkvilla reported. The film, which is a part of YRF Spy Universe, has been in the making since February and will be released in 2025. It will be the first collaboration of the two actors and is being touted as one of Indian cinema's biggest action spectacles by producer Aditya Chopra and director Ayan Mukerji.

'War 2' climax to be shot in an undisclosed location

The climax of War 2 will be shot over a span of 20 days, beginning the first week of November. A portion of this climactic sequence will be filmed in Mumbai, while another will be shot at a secret location. "The pre-production is on at YRF to design the biggest climax block of all time featuring two of the biggest superstars - Roshan and NTR Jr," a source told the portal.

Roshan's intense preparation for the 'War 2' climax

Reportedly, Roshan is undergoing rigorous training to prepare for the demanding action sequences in the climax of War 2. His regimen includes strength and speed-based training, plyometric work, and hand-to-hand combat practice. "He is putting in all the efforts to look the part in the climax - from strength training to speed-based training, along with plyometric work," the insider further informed.

'War 2' to feature unexplored Italian locations

Apart from Mumbai, War 2 has also been shot in different parts of Italy. These scenes were filmed during a 12-hour day shift in unexplored territories. "It was a 12-hour day shift for the cast in unexplored parts of Italy. Ayan and Adi are going all out to bring scale to the spectacle and marry that with substance in War 2," the source stated.

'War 2' to hit screens on Independence Day 2025

War 2 will release on the Independence Day weekend of 2025. The film will see Roshan return as Kabir after the success of War (2019). While the first film had him facing off against Tiger Shroff, this sequel will see him take on Jr NTR. The story of War 2 is reportedly even more intense than its predecessor, with raw action sequences that will keep audiences hooked.