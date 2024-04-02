Next Article

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set for April 10 release

Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals challenges of filming 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

By Aikantik Bag 04:03 pm Apr 02, 202404:03 pm

What's the story Renowned Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently disclosed the challenging travel itinerary he undertook for his role in the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He journeyed through three countries and multiple cities to film a four-hour schedule. The actor told India Today, "Ali(Abbas Zafar) shoots everything in real [locations]. My introduction sequence was shot at Glen Nevis in Scotland."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Eid is a big festive window for Bollywood actors and filmmakers. This year's slot is buzzing the most with upcoming actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as well as Ajay Devgn-Priya Mani's Maidaan, with both slated for an April 10 release. BMCM's teaser and trailer have received a good response from viewers and all eyes are on its action stunts as well as VFX.

Travel route

Sukumaran's exhaustive route for a four-hour-long schedule

Detailing his travel route, Sukumaran said, "I drove from Manali to Kullu, took a flight from there to Chandigarh; then to Delhi, Bombay, Dubai, and finally from Dubai to Edinburgh." "Then I drove all the way to Glen Nevis to shoot for four hours with a mask and then took the entire route back to join the film I was shooting in Manali."

His character

Sukumaran on why his character is special

Speaking about his character, Sukumaran said, "When you see the film you will realize the core of the plot is actually quite high concept and there is a lot of information dissipation happening and that happens through Kabir's character." "So I think more than anything else, the character had the responsibility of making sure that the audience has a grasp over comprehending what the film is about."

Trivia

Sukumaran was convinced by Prashanth Neel to do it

Despite initial reluctance to join BMCM due to other film commitments, Sukumaran agreed to participate in it after a discussion with Salaar director Prashanth Neel. "You won't believe I was shooting for Salaar's climax. I was completely drenched in blood and was talking about BMCM with Neel." "I was talking about the film for 10-15 minutes and then Prashant turned around and said, 'If you let this film go, you will be very sad' and I was like, 'Probably'.

Crew

Cast and crew of the film

The upcoming actioner looks impressive in terms of visual extravaganza and the buzz surrounding the film is palpable. The movie's ensemble cast includes Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Manish Chaudhari, and Shahab Ali, among others. The movie is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Zafar. The music is helmed by Vishal Mishra. The film shares its name with the 1998 comedy classic starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.