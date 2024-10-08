'Place I call home...': Karan Johar celebrates 44yrs of Dharma
Karan Johar, the head of Dharma Productions, celebrated the production house's 44th anniversary on Tuesday. The company was founded by his father Yash Johar in 1976 and has shaped Bollywood over the years. To celebrate the occasion, Johar shared a touching message on Instagram Stories, thanking everyone for their support over the years. He wrote, "44 years of a place that I call home... @dharmamovies Thank you for the love over all these years."
Dharma Productions shared a video montage of iconic films
Dharma Productions's Instagram account posted a video montage of some of their most iconic films. The video featured glimpses from films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Student of the Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States, Dostana, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and many more. The caption read: "From the big screen to your hearts—44 years of emotions, stories and timeless moments! Thank you for being with us every step of the way!"
Dharma Productions's legacy and future projects
Dharma Productions has become the other name for grand, engaging titles that provide memorable cinematic experiences. It has produced successful films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Recently, the banner announced that there will be no pre-release screenings for their upcoming films. It is awaiting the release of Jigra starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina on Friday, October 11.
Johar's upcoming directorial and Netflix project
Apart from his work at Dharma Productions, Johar is gearing up for his next directorial, reportedly an action movie. Pinkvilla reported that he will also helm a big-budget web series for Netflix. A source close to the development said, "Karan will be the showrunner for this yet untitled web series. The script is locked, and the vision is to take it on the floors in the first quarter of 2025."