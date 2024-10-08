Summarize Simplifying... In short Dharma Productions, known for its grand and engaging films, recently celebrated its 44th anniversary with a montage of iconic films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Student of the Year.

The production house, led by Karan Johar, is set to release its new film, Jigra, and Johar is also preparing for an action movie and a Netflix web series.

The Netflix project, a big-budget series, is expected to start production in 2025.

Dharma Productions turned 44 years old on Tuesday

'Place I call home...': Karan Johar celebrates 44yrs of Dharma

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:31 pm Oct 08, 2024

What's the story Karan Johar, the head of Dharma Productions, celebrated the production house's 44th anniversary on Tuesday. The company was founded by his father Yash Johar in 1976 and has shaped Bollywood over the years. To celebrate the occasion, Johar shared a touching message on Instagram Stories, thanking everyone for their support over the years. He wrote, "44 years of a place that I call home... @dharmamovies Thank you for the love over all these years."

Dharma Productions shared a video montage of iconic films

Dharma Productions's Instagram account posted a video montage of some of their most iconic films. The video featured glimpses from films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Student of the Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States, Dostana, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and many more. The caption read: "From the big screen to your hearts—44 years of emotions, stories and timeless moments! Thank you for being with us every step of the way!"

Dharma Productions's legacy and future projects

Dharma Productions has become the other name for grand, engaging titles that provide memorable cinematic experiences. It has produced successful films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Recently, the banner announced that there will be no pre-release screenings for their upcoming films. It is awaiting the release of Jigra starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina on Friday, October 11.

Johar's upcoming directorial and Netflix project

Apart from his work at Dharma Productions, Johar is gearing up for his next directorial, reportedly an action movie. Pinkvilla reported that he will also helm a big-budget web series for Netflix. A source close to the development said, "Karan will be the showrunner for this yet untitled web series. The script is locked, and the vision is to take it on the floors in the first quarter of 2025."