Diddy remains 'powerful,' 'capable of a lot,' despite arrest: Insider
The 54-year-old music tycoon Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains a powerful figure in the entertainment industry, even as he sits in federal custody in Brooklyn, New York, as per a new report. An insider told PEOPLE that many are still scared of what he might do. The source said, "He's so powerful. Everyone was afraid to cross him." Diddy is facing federal sex trafficking charges and several civil suits after being denied bail twice.
Diddy's control and intelligence add to his power
The insider further revealed that Combs's control over things was often attributed to his creative genius. He, reportedly, "is capable of a lot—much more than people think, even now." The source added, "He's incredibly smart... He knows a lot of people, and he's helped a lot of people — so a lot of people owe him. He knows that."
Diddy faces life imprisonment, if convicted
Combs was indicted by federal authorities last month on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The Gotta Move On rapper has pleaded not guilty to all the charges but could face up to life in prison if convicted. Besides these criminal charges, he is also a defendant in multiple lawsuits and could face up to 120 more after attorney Tony Buzbee claimed that many more potential accusers were planning to file complaints.
Diddy's indictment centers on alleged 'freak offs'
The indictment against Combs centers on alleged "freak offs," described as elaborate sex performances with male sex workers and women who were forced or coerced into taking part. His attorneys have denied these accusations. Amidst these allegations, the disgraced musician's mother, Janice Small Combs released a supportive statement saying, "My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side."