Summarize Simplifying... In short Jacqueline Fernandez, a vocal advocate for vegetarianism, has been named PETA India's 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity'.

She's known for her activism, including her significant role in the #FreeGajraj campaign that rescued an elephant, and her stance against Angora wool and horse-drawn carriages.

Despite her activism, she continues to make waves in the film industry, recently debuting in Hollywood with Kill 'Em All 2 and currently filming Housefull 5. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jacqueline Fernandez is a staunch animal rights advocate

Jacqueline Fernandez crowned PETA India's 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity'

By Tanvi Gupta 06:20 pm Oct 14, 202406:20 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been conferred with the title of Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India. The actor, who has starred in several Bollywood hits, is a staunch animal rights advocate and actively promotes vegetarianism. Upon receiving the award, she said she was overjoyed and added being vegetarian is about "making a positive impact on our planet and its inhabitants."

Advocacy efforts

Fernandez's public advocacy for vegetarianism and animal rights

Fernandez has been quite vocal about her commitment to a meat-free diet, frequently sharing her favorite vegetarian recipes and promoting plant-based eating on social media. PETA India VP of Celebrity and Public Relations, Sachin Bangera, praised both Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh (who won the male category) for their contributions. "PETA India is delighted to honor them for showing the world that kindness to animals is the most beautiful quality of all," he said.

Activism highlights

Fernandez's notable contributions to PETA India campaigns

Fernandez has leveraged her fame to support PETA in a big way. She was a key player in the #FreeGajraj campaign, which saw the rescue of an elephant chained for over 50 years. The actor also supports adopting shelter dogs and has campaigned against Angora wool and horse-drawn carriages. Apart from her activism, Fernandez is still creating ripples in the film industry. Earlier, this year, she debuted in Hollywood with Kill 'Em All 2 and is currently shooting Housefull 5.