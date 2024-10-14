Jacqueline Fernandez crowned PETA India's 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity'
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been conferred with the title of Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India. The actor, who has starred in several Bollywood hits, is a staunch animal rights advocate and actively promotes vegetarianism. Upon receiving the award, she said she was overjoyed and added being vegetarian is about "making a positive impact on our planet and its inhabitants."
Fernandez's public advocacy for vegetarianism and animal rights
Fernandez has been quite vocal about her commitment to a meat-free diet, frequently sharing her favorite vegetarian recipes and promoting plant-based eating on social media. PETA India VP of Celebrity and Public Relations, Sachin Bangera, praised both Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh (who won the male category) for their contributions. "PETA India is delighted to honor them for showing the world that kindness to animals is the most beautiful quality of all," he said.
Fernandez's notable contributions to PETA India campaigns
Fernandez has leveraged her fame to support PETA in a big way. She was a key player in the #FreeGajraj campaign, which saw the rescue of an elephant chained for over 50 years. The actor also supports adopting shelter dogs and has campaigned against Angora wool and horse-drawn carriages. Apart from her activism, Fernandez is still creating ripples in the film industry. Earlier, this year, she debuted in Hollywood with Kill 'Em All 2 and is currently shooting Housefull 5.