Aamir teaming up with Lokesh for superhero film? Find out
Acclaimed actor Aamir Khan is reportedly in talks with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a superhero film. The duo has met multiple times in the last few months to discuss different ideas for their possible collaboration, a source told Pinkvilla. "The one idea that has excited both of them is a superhero film and Lokesh is now looking to develop the same with his team of writers," the insider revealed.
Khan and Kanagaraj's superhero film could start in 2026
The source further disclosed that if Khan approves of the script, the superhero film could commence production in 2026. "The idea is presently in the development stage and Lokesh is also charged up to take things to the next level with Aamir," they added. Currently, Khan is busy with Sitare Zameen Par while Kanagaraj is shooting Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie before moving on to Kaithi 2 in 2025.
Khan to make a cameo appearance in Kanagaraj's 'Coolie'
Apart from their possible collaboration, Khan will also be seen in a cameo in Kanagaraj's ongoing project, Coolie. The special appearance was decided when they were discussing the superhero film. "It will be a reunion of Aamir and Rajini, and Lokesh has designed a very special sequence and character. It's going to be massy, and Aamir like never before," the source told the media portal.
Khan also considering 'Ghajini 2' with Allu Aravind
Meanwhile, Khan is also said to be in talks for Ghajini 2 with Allu Aravind. The actor feels the subject has immense potential to be turned into a franchise. "He has asked Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and the entire team to come up with a worthy subject for Ghajini 2," the source revealed. If this happens, it would be another milestone in Indian cinema as a sequel to its first ₹100cr film.