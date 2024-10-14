Summarize Simplifying... In short Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj might collaborate on a superhero film, set to start production in 2026 if Khan approves the script.

Khan is also planning a cameo in Kanagaraj's current project, 'Coolie', and is considering a sequel to 'Ghajini' with Allu Aravind, potentially turning it into a franchise.

These projects could mark significant milestones in Indian cinema. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Aamir Khan in talks with Lokesh Kanagaraj for superhero film

Aamir teaming up with Lokesh for superhero film? Find out

By Tanvi Gupta 06:17 pm Oct 14, 202406:17 pm

What's the story Acclaimed actor Aamir Khan is reportedly in talks with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a superhero film. The duo has met multiple times in the last few months to discuss different ideas for their possible collaboration, a source told Pinkvilla. "The one idea that has excited both of them is a superhero film and Lokesh is now looking to develop the same with his team of writers," the insider revealed.

Project timeline

Khan and Kanagaraj's superhero film could start in 2026

The source further disclosed that if Khan approves of the script, the superhero film could commence production in 2026. "The idea is presently in the development stage and Lokesh is also charged up to take things to the next level with Aamir," they added. Currently, Khan is busy with Sitare Zameen Par while Kanagaraj is shooting Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie before moving on to Kaithi 2 in 2025.

Upcoming cameo

Khan to make a cameo appearance in Kanagaraj's 'Coolie'

Apart from their possible collaboration, Khan will also be seen in a cameo in Kanagaraj's ongoing project, Coolie. The special appearance was decided when they were discussing the superhero film. "It will be a reunion of Aamir and Rajini, and Lokesh has designed a very special sequence and character. It's going to be massy, and Aamir like never before," the source told the media portal.

Franchise potential

Khan also considering 'Ghajini 2' with Allu Aravind

Meanwhile, Khan is also said to be in talks for Ghajini 2 with Allu Aravind. The actor feels the subject has immense potential to be turned into a franchise. "He has asked Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and the entire team to come up with a worthy subject for Ghajini 2," the source revealed. If this happens, it would be another milestone in Indian cinema as a sequel to its first ₹100cr film.