Aamir to shoot for cameo in Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' next week
Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan is all set to begin shooting for his role in the upcoming movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth in the central role. An official announcement about Khan's involvement is expected before he starts shooting next week in Chennai, reported 123Telugu. Khan was last seen in a guest appearance in Salaam Venky (2023).
Get ready for a 'mass-appealing' scene!
Per a Peeping Moon report, "The director has designed a brief but powerful sequence with Aamir and Rajinikanth in the same frame, promising a memorable, mass-appealing moment for audiences while simultaneously elevating the film's narrative." However, not much is known about the role yet. The two superstars last worked together in the movie Aatank Hi Aatank (1995).
'Coolie' plot and cast details revealed
Coolie is a gangster drama set against the backdrop of a gold-smuggling mafia. The film boasts of an ensemble cast including southern cinema stars like Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir. The project is being financed by leading Tamil film production house Sun Pictures and features music by Anirudh Ravichander.