Summarize Simplifying... In short Liam Payne's death is being investigated as 'suspicious' due to the lack of defensive injuries and evidence of substance abuse.

His hotel room was found in disarray with various substances, but no signs of third-party involvement.

The cause of death is recorded as "multiple trauma" and "internal and external bleeding," with toxicology reports pending.

His former One Direction bandmates and fans worldwide are mourning his loss.

Liam Payne died at the age of 31

Why Liam Payne's death has been categorized as 'suspicious'

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:52 pm Oct 18, 202412:52 pm

What's the story The sudden death of former One Direction member Liam Payne has been ruled "suspicious" by Argentine prosecutors. An autopsy report revealed that he suffered from internal bleeding and had sustained 25 traumatic injuries to his skull, limbs, and abdomen. While the injuries were consistent with a fall and severe enough to kill him, the star was most likely drinking alcohol and abusing drugs. The 31-year-old singer was found dead after he fell from his third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires.

Details

It's not known whether the fall was intentional/accidental

According to the public prosecutors, as reported by AP, it is not known whether the fall was intentional or accidental. But, the "lack of defensive injuries" on Payne's hands suggests that "he did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself and that he could have fallen into a state of semi- or total unconsciousness." Based on evidence found in his hotel room, he was going through a substance abuse episode.

Ongoing investigation

Toxicology reports awaited, Payne's final moments being reconstructed

Meanwhile, the results of toxicology tests sought by authorities are still awaited and may take weeks to be made public. The cause of death has been recorded as "multiple trauma" and "internal and external bleeding." As part of the ongoing investigation, statements have been recorded from three hotel employees and two women who had visited Payne in his hotel room hours before his death.

Investigation details

Hotel room found in disarray, substances discovered

The Buenos Aires Police found Payne's hotel room "in complete disarray," with broken objects and furniture strewn about. They also found packets of clonazepam, a central nervous system depressant, energy supplements, and over-the-counter medications from his belongings. The Argentine public prosecutor said there appeared to be alcohol and narcotics in the room as well. However, there were no signs of a third party being involved in Payne's death.

Bandmates' grief

'Completely devastated': Payne's former bandmates mourn his loss

Payne's untimely death has left his former One Direction bandmates- Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson- "completely devastated." In a joint statement, they expressed their sorrow over the tragic incident. "The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever," they said. They also added there would be more to say when everyone can do so in time.

Mourning and tributes

Fans mourn Payne's death, tributes pour in

After the news of Payne's death broke, fans from across the globe rushed to CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires to pay their respects. A makeshift memorial of candles and colorful flowers was created outside the hotel, with portraits of Payne and handwritten notes of sorrow taped on a tree trunk. One fan was quoted as saying, "It's very painful that it's gone so unexpectedly... Obviously, I came here to honor him."