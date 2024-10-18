Summarize Simplifying... In short Liam Payne, a member of the globally renowned boy band One Direction, tragically passed away after falling from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

His former bandmates, family, and fans worldwide are mourning his loss, remembering him as a warm, supportive, and loving individual.

Payne's influence on pop culture, along with One Direction's, was significant in the early 2010s, and his legacy continues to be celebrated by many. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Liam Payne has passed away aged 31

One Direction mourns 'brother' Liam Payne's tragic death

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:30 am Oct 18, 202410:30 am

What's the story The surviving members of the globally renowned boy band, One Direction, have publicly mourned the sudden demise of their bandmate, Liam Payne. In a joint statement shared on Instagram on Thursday (October 17), Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan called Payne "our brother." They wrote: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing...we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."

Individual tributes

'We will miss him terribly'

The statement further read, "The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam." After this group message, Tomlinson shared an individual post, wishing he could have shared the stage with Payne again. Malik, separately, said he was "beyond devastated," while Styles called him "warm, supportive, and incredibly loving."

Tragic demise

Payne's tragic death: A look at the details

Payne, 31, was pronounced dead on Wednesday (local time) after falling multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The preliminary autopsy report stated that he died from multiple injuries and "internal and external" hemorrhages due to the fall. The British artist reportedly fell into the hotel's internal courtyard, as confirmed by Alberto Crescenti, head of SAME (Buenos Aires's public emergency medical services system).

Family statement

Payne's family and fans mourn his loss

Payne is survived by his seven-year-old son Bear Grey, with ex-partner Cheryl. The family released a statement describing Payne as a "kind, funny and brave soul," adding that they are supporting each other during this difficult time. Meanwhile, fans of the late singer gathered around the hotel where he stayed to pay their respects.

Band's history

Payne's legacy with One Direction

One Direction, which included Styles, Malik, Tomlinson, Horan, and Payne, was formed by Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger on Season 7 of X Factor UK. Though they didn't win their season, they became one of the biggest boy bands in the world. Their influence defined the culture of the early 2010s. Since Payne's death, several artists including Charlie Puth, Halsey, Cher Lloyd, and Rita Ora have paid tribute to him.