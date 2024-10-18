Summarize Simplifying... In short "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" had a strong opening weekend, raking in ₹5.5cr on its first day and continuing to perform well over the weekend.

However, the film's collections saw a significant drop from Monday onwards, settling at an estimated ₹1.75cr on its seventh day, bringing the total to ₹27cr.

The film's audience interest fluctuated throughout the day, with regional occupancy varying from 4.5% in Ahmedabad to 18.67% in Chennai. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' keeps falling; collects ₹27cr after Day 7

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:15 am Oct 18, 202410:15 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has raked in a total of ₹26.95cr in its first week at the box office, according to Sacnilk. The movie, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania, and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles, earned an estimated ₹1.75cr on its seventh day (Thursday).

Occupancy trends

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' witnessed fluctuating occupancy rates

The film's overall Hindi occupancy on Thursday was 9.47%, with the highest occupancy recorded during night shows at 11.9%. Morning shows saw a lower turnout with only 6.25% occupancy. The afternoon and evening shows attracted slightly more viewers, recording occupancies of 10.88% and 8.85% respectively. These figures indicate a fluctuating audience interest throughout the day for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in its first week of release.

Regional analysis

Regional occupancy trends revealed

The regional occupancy trends for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video were also reported. Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy at 18.67% while Ahmedabad had the lowest at 4.5%. Other regions including Mumbai, National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Surat, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhopal, and Lucknow recorded varied occupancies between 5.5% and 14%.

Opening performance

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' had strong opening weekend

The film opened on a strong note on its first day (Friday) with a collection of ₹5.5cr. It continued to perform well over the weekend, earning ₹6.9cr on Saturday and ₹6.4cr on Sunday. However, the collections saw a major drop from Monday onwards, earning ₹2.4cr, ₹2.1cr, and ₹1.9cr respectively from Monday to Wednesday before settling at an estimated ₹1.75cr on Thursday (Day 7).