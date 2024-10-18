'Vicky Vidya Ka...' keeps falling; collects ₹27cr after Day 7
The Bollywood film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has raked in a total of ₹26.95cr in its first week at the box office, according to Sacnilk. The movie, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania, and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles, earned an estimated ₹1.75cr on its seventh day (Thursday).
'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' witnessed fluctuating occupancy rates
The film's overall Hindi occupancy on Thursday was 9.47%, with the highest occupancy recorded during night shows at 11.9%. Morning shows saw a lower turnout with only 6.25% occupancy. The afternoon and evening shows attracted slightly more viewers, recording occupancies of 10.88% and 8.85% respectively. These figures indicate a fluctuating audience interest throughout the day for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in its first week of release.
Regional occupancy trends revealed
The regional occupancy trends for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video were also reported. Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy at 18.67% while Ahmedabad had the lowest at 4.5%. Other regions including Mumbai, National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Surat, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhopal, and Lucknow recorded varied occupancies between 5.5% and 14%.
'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' had strong opening weekend
The film opened on a strong note on its first day (Friday) with a collection of ₹5.5cr. It continued to perform well over the weekend, earning ₹6.9cr on Saturday and ₹6.4cr on Sunday. However, the collections saw a major drop from Monday onwards, earning ₹2.4cr, ₹2.1cr, and ₹1.9cr respectively from Monday to Wednesday before settling at an estimated ₹1.75cr on Thursday (Day 7).