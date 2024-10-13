Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' inches closer to ₹100cr mark!
Rajinikanth's latest film, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel and co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, has shown a remarkable performance at the box office. Despite fluctuating collections every day, the film has maintained a steady pace. It is now expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark by the end of its first weekend. It was released on October 10.
'Vettaiyan' opening day and subsequent collections
On its opening day, the Tamil actioner earned an impressive ₹31.7 crore net in India. The strong start was followed by a slight plunge on the second day, where it collected around ₹24 crore, taking its total domestic earnings to approximately ₹55 crore by the end of Day 2. On Day 3 (Saturday), it made nearly ₹26 crore. Now, the total collection stands at ₹81.7 crore, reported Sacnilk.
'Vettaiyan' cast and storyline
While Vettaiyan has received mixed reviews from critics, audiences have loved Rajinikanth's performance and the film's engaging themes. The storyline revolves around Rajinikanth playing an encounter specialist police officer who takes on organized crime. This premise has struck a chord with fans who love action-packed narratives featuring their favorite superstar. The movie also stars Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in pivotal roles.