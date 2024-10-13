Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajinikanth's latest Tamil action film, 'Vettaiyan', is nearing the ₹100 crore mark in domestic earnings.

The film, which features Rajinikanth as an encounter specialist police officer battling organized crime, opened with a strong ₹31.7 crore and now stands at ₹81.7 crore.

Despite mixed reviews, audiences have praised Rajinikanth's performance and the engaging themes of the movie. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Vettaiyan' box office collection

Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' inches closer to ₹100cr mark!

By Isha Sharma 10:35 am Oct 13, 202410:35 am

What's the story Rajinikanth's latest film, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel and co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, has shown a remarkable performance at the box office. Despite fluctuating collections every day, the film has maintained a steady pace. It is now expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark by the end of its first weekend. It was released on October 10.

Initial earnings

'Vettaiyan' opening day and subsequent collections

On its opening day, the Tamil actioner earned an impressive ₹31.7 crore net in India. The strong start was followed by a slight plunge on the second day, where it collected around ₹24 crore, taking its total domestic earnings to approximately ₹55 crore by the end of Day 2. On Day 3 (Saturday), it made nearly ₹26 crore. Now, the total collection stands at ₹81.7 crore, reported Sacnilk.

About the film

'Vettaiyan' cast and storyline

While Vettaiyan has received mixed reviews from critics, audiences have loved Rajinikanth's performance and the film's engaging themes. The storyline revolves around Rajinikanth playing an encounter specialist police officer who takes on organized crime. This premise has struck a chord with fans who love action-packed narratives featuring their favorite superstar. The movie also stars Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in pivotal roles.