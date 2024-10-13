Summarize Simplifying... In short Stanley Tucci has confirmed his return for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', anticipating it to be one of his greatest experiences.



Stanley Tucci is open to doing 'TDWP' sequel

Will Stanley Tucci return for 'Devil Wears Prada 2'

By Isha Sharma 10:16 am Oct 13, 202410:16 am

What's the story Stanley Tucci, the acclaimed Hollywood actor who played Nigel Kipling in The Devil Wears Prada, recently opened up about the possibility of returning to the sequel. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, he said, "If it does happen, I can only say that I'll be happy." However, he confessed to not having any information about the plot yet.

Reunion expectations

Tucci anticipates 'best times ever' with 'Prada' co-stars

When asked if he would reunite with his co-stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt for The Devil Wears Prada 2, Tucci said yes. "I don't think fun would be the word," he said, adding that they would probably have "one of the best times ever." "I've made many movies, I've probably made close to 100 movies, and I don't even know how many television episodes, but that experience was one of the greatest experiences I've ever had."

Sequel speculation

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' plot and casting details

Puck News has speculated that The Devil Wears Prada 2 may follow Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, as she navigates a famous digital magazine industry. Another possibility is that the sequel could be based on Lauren Weisberger's book sequel, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns. To recall, the first part was adapted from Weisberger's namesake novel. Watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar.