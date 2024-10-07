Summarize Simplifying... In short Madonna's brother, Christopher Ciccone, a former backup dancer and director for stars like Dolly Parton, has passed away from cancer at 63.

This comes after recent family losses including Madonna's stepmother and oldest brother.

This comes after recent family losses including Madonna's stepmother and oldest brother.

Despite a past falling out, Madonna and Ciccone reconciled during his illness, with Madonna expressing relief that he's no longer suffering and celebrating his legacy in dance and design.

Christopher Ciccone has died at 63

By Tanvi Gupta 10:57 am Oct 07, 202410:57 am

What's the story Christopher Ciccone, the younger brother of pop icon Madonna, has died at the age of 63 after a battle with cancer. His representative confirmed his death on Friday (October 4) in Michigan to TMZ. On Monday, Madonna shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, stating, "My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long. It's hard to explain our bond."

Shared passion

Madonna and Ciccone's bond was formed through dance

In her tribute, Madonna reflected on the bond she shared with Ciccone, rooted in their mutual love for dance. "We took each other's hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood. In fact, dance was a kind of superglue...Discovering Dance in our small Midwestern town saved me and then my brother came along, and it saved him too." She added, "My ballet Teacher, also named Christopher—created a safe space for my brother to be Gay."

Family tragedies

Madonna's family has faced multiple losses recently

To note, Ciccone's death comes less than two weeks after the demise of Madonna's stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone on September 24, who also succumbed to cancer. In February 2023, the pop superstar lost her oldest brother, Anthony Ciccone, to respiratory failure and throat cancer at the age of 66. This series of losses has undoubtedly been a challenging time for Madonna and her family.

Career highlights

Ciccone's career in entertainment and reconciliation with Madonna

Ciccone began his career as a backup dancer for Madonna before directing music videos for stars like Dolly Parton and Tony Bennett. He served as the art director for Madonna's 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour and tour director for her 1993 The Girlie Show. Despite a falling out documented in his 2008 book, Life With My Sister Madonna, the siblings reconciled when he fell ill.

Emotional tribute

Madonna's tribute to Ciccone and his legacy

Madonna wrote about their reconciliation, "We did not speak for some time but when my brother got sick. We found our way back to each other." She added, "I'm glad he's not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he's dancing somewhere." In addition to his entertainment career, Ciccone was also an artist and interior designer who married British hairdresser Ray Thacker in 2016.