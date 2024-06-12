Next Article

Kevin Jonas undergoes surgery for skin cancer

By Tanvi Gupta 03:00 pm Jun 12, 202403:00 pm

What's the story Kevin Jonas, a member of the popular band Jonas Brothers, recently revealed that he had undergone surgery to remove a basal-cell carcinoma from his forehead. The 36-year-old musician shared the news on Instagram, posting a video where he pointed out the mole on his forehead that had developed into skin cancer. He also emphasized the importance of "regular mole checks" for early detection of such conditions.

'Heading home': Jonas shared post-surgery update

Following the surgery, Jonas shared an update on Instagram, showing off his bandage and incision. He appeared surprised by the sight of the surgery but reassured his fans that the procedure was quick and he was ready to head home for recovery. "Alright, I'm all done. Now it's time to heal. Heading home. Make sure to get those moles checked people," he said in the video. He also captioned the video with a "Friendly reminder to get your moles checked."

Medical jargon: What is basal-cell carcinoma?

According to Mayo Clinic, basal-cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer, typically arises on sun-exposed skin areas. It commonly manifests as a translucent bump on the skin's surface, although it can present in various other forms as well. Given its tendency to develop in areas frequently exposed to sunlight, such as the face and neck, regular skin checks and sun protection are crucial for early detection and prevention.

'You scared us': Fans showed support for Jonas

Jonas's post received an outpouring of support from fans and friends, who expressed relief that the musician was recovering well. One fan commented, "You just scared us a bunch!!! Happy to know you're recovering, I love you so much and wish you a lot of health!" Another fan wrote, "Glad you caught it! Hopefully a speedy recovery!" Jonas's wife, American TV personality Danielle Jonas, also shared her support by commenting, "Love you."

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers's April tour was postponed

The Jonas Brothers—Kevin, Joe, and Nick—postponed the European leg of their tour due in April to later this year. A note on the Jonas Brothers's website said the postponement happened due to "scheduling conflicts." While Nick is currently busy filming his upcoming musical comedy Power Ballad, Joe has been enjoying his break with actor Laila Abdallah after his breakup with Stormi Bree. Meanwhile, Kevin has been spending time at home with his daughters, 10-year-old Alena and seven-year-old Valentina.