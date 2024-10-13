Summarize Simplifying... In short "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" is outperforming "Jigra" at the box office, raking in nearly ₹7 crore on its second day.

The film, starring Rao, Dimri, and Sherawat, is a comedic tale of a couple's quest to recover their lost "suhagraat CD".

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection

'Vicky Vidya...' grows; earns nearly ₹7cr on Day 2

By Isha Sharma 10:02 am Oct 13, 202410:02 am

What's the story The comedy film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, has witnessed a jump in its Day 2 box office collection. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹6.75 crore on its second day of release. This takes the total net collection in India to ₹12 crore.

Occupancy boost

It saw increased occupancy on Day 2

On its second day, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video witnessed an increase in Hindi occupancy to 23.02%, from 17.18% on Day 1. The film had a good viewership in Chennai with an impressive 84.25% occupancy rate, followed by Bengaluru at 46%. Kolkata stood third with a 29% occupancy rate, closely followed by Hyderabad and Lucknow at 28.75% and 27.25%, respectively.

Box office battle

'Vicky Vidya..' outperforms 'Jigra' at the box office

Despite clashing with Alia Bhatt's Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video managed to attract a larger audience on its opening day. While Jigra earned ₹4.55 crore on its first day in India, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video raked in ₹5.71 crore. Now, both films will continue to battle it out on Sunday.

Film details

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' cast and plot

Apart from Rao and Dimri, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania, and Archana Puran Singh. The film is a joint production of T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Thinkink Picturez with a moderate budget, reportedly around ₹20-30 crore. The plot follows the hilarious attempts of Vicky (Rao) and Vidya (Dimri) to recover their lost "suhagraat CD" in Rishikesh. Read our review of the movie here.