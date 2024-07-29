In short Simplifying... In short Dhanush's 50th film, 'Raayan,' a Tamil action-thriller, has made a splash at the box office, raking in ₹42.75cr over its opening weekend, largely thanks to the Tamil version's success.

Dhanush's 50th film, 'Raayan,' rakes in ₹42.75cr over opening weekend

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:15 pm Jul 29, 202412:15 pm

What's the story Dhanush's landmark 50th film, Raayan, has garnered a total domestic collection of ₹42.75 crore in its opening weekend. According to trade website Sacnilk, the film's Day 3 earnings surpassed those of Day 2 with an estimated collection of ₹14.75 crore. This is Dhanush's second 'A' certified film after Vada Chennai and his second directorial venture following Pa Paandi (2017).

Performance breakdown

'Raayan's Tamil version leads in collections, Hindi version lags

The Tamil version of Raayan has significantly contributed to the film's overall collection. Conversely, the Hindi version underperformed due to insufficient publicity. On Day 3 (Sunday), the Tamil version boasted an impressive 67.31% occupancy in main regions while the Telugu version saw a slight increase to 27.21% from 26.12% on Saturday. The film faced competition from other releases such as Kalki 2898 AD.

Film premiere

'Raayan's star-studded cast and crew celebrate successful opening

The cast of Raayan, including Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, and SJ Suryah alongside Dhanush, celebrated the film's successful opening weekend. Actor Prakash Raj congratulated Dhanush on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Team #Raayan.... the joy when your work is loved..bliss. Thank you audience." On July 26, Rohini Silver Screens shared a glimpse of the team watching first-day first-show with audiences at a theater.

Film synopsis

'Raayan's plot and Dhanush's transformation captivate audiences

Raayan, a Tamil language action-thriller, tells the story of a hotel owner seeking vengeance against a criminal gang responsible for his family's murder. For his role in the film, Dhanush underwent a physical transformation, sporting a crew-cut hairstyle and building up his physique. Despite mixed reviews, Raayan is nearing the ₹50-crore mark in India and is projected to surpass ₹100-crore worldwide in the coming week.