'Deadpool & Wolverine' has been a box office hit, raking in ₹73.65 crore in India despite a Monday dip.

The film broke records in North America with a whopping $211.4M opening weekend, setting a new high for R-rated films.

This success has not only boosted the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also revived Disney's film division, which hadn't seen profit since April 2022.

'Deadpool & Wolverine's box office drop

'Deadpool & Wolverine' India box office: Experiences dip on Monday

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:05 am Jul 30, 202411:05 am

What's the story The Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy and featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, saw a significant drop in its box office collection on its first Monday in India. According to Sacnilk, the movie's earnings plummeted to single digits, collecting only ₹7 crore at the Indian box office. This marked a steep decline from its Sunday earnings of ₹22.3 crore.

Overall earnings

'Deadpool & Wolverine' total collection in India

Despite the Monday drop, the total Indian box office collection for Deadpool & Wolverine now stands at ₹73.65 crore. The film had a strong opening in India, collecting ₹21 crore on its debut day and experiencing a minor increase to ₹22.65 crore on its second day. This robust start contributed significantly to the movie's overall earnings in the country.

Record-breaking debut

'Deadpool & Wolverine' shatters records in North America

While the film's performance dipped in India, Deadpool & Wolverine made a record-breaking debut in the US and Canada. Comscore Inc. reported that the movie raked in $211.4M in ticket sales over its opening weekend, marking it as the biggest domestic debut of this year. This impressive start sets a new high for North American box office collections.

Historic achievement

'Deadpool & Wolverine' set new record for 'R'-rated films

Deadpool & Wolverine also set a new record for an R-rated picture, with ticket sales more than double that of Joker during its first weekend. Joker, released in 2019, had previously been the highest grossing R-rated film in history. This achievement underscores the significant commercial success of Deadpool & Wolverine, particularly within the R-rated category.

MCU success

'Deadpool & Wolverine' boosts Marvel Cinematic Universe

The success of Deadpool & Wolverine, the third installment in the Deadpool series, has given a boost to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The MCU, which consists of 34 interconnected films, has collectively grossed over $30B at the box office. Despite recent underperformances from both Marvel and DC releases, this film has proven to be a bright spot.

Disney's turnaround

'Deadpool & Wolverine' also revived Disney's film division

Deadpool & Wolverine has also helped Disney's film division, which had not turned a profit since April 2022. Globally, the film has sold $444.1M worth of tickets, according to Disney. This success comes after the biggest opening weekend of the year in the US and Canada was held by Inside Out 2, which has grossed $1.51B at the box office since its June release.