'Deadpool & Wolverine' has made a splash at the box office, raking in ₹66.15 crore in its opening weekend in India and hitting the $100M mark in North America.

Despite its adult rating, the film's success rivals that of big hits like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Avengers: Infinity War.

Its impressive earnings and high occupancy rates for English shows highlight its popularity among audiences.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' rocks Indian box office

'Deadpool & Wolverine' box-office triumph continues; posts massive weekend haul

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:20 pm Jul 29, 202412:20 pm

What's the story The much-awaited Marvel film, Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has made an impressive debut at the Indian box office. The movie grossed nearly ₹22 crore on its opening day, with the English version alone earning ₹11.7 crore. The Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil versions contributed ₹7.5 crore, ₹1.2 crore, and ₹1.1 crore, respectively to the total earnings. Know how it fared over the weekend.

Weekend earnings

'Deadpool & Wolverine' continued strong weekend performance

According to Sacnilk, the film's earnings grew over the weekend, with collections of approximately ₹22.5 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. This brought the total opening weekend collection to a staggering ₹66.15 crore, outperforming many recent Hindi films. The film's high occupancy rates for English shows further underscore its strong performance, rising from 33.32% on Friday to an overall 41.94% on Saturday.

Global impact

'Deadpool & Wolverine' quickly reached $100M milestone in North America

Despite its R-rating, Deadpool & Wolverine has achieved significant success at both domestic and international box offices. The film collected a total nett collection of ₹43.5 crore in two days in India and surpassed ₹500 crore at the overseas box office. At the North American box office, it reached the coveted $100M milestone after scoring a $96M collection on its opening day alone.

Box office giants

'Deadpool & Wolverine' among highest-earning films of the year

The film's impressive earnings place it among the highest-grossing films of the year, alongside cinematic giants like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Avengers: Infinity War. Directed by Shawn Levy and co-written by a team including Reynolds, Deadpool & Wolverine has generated anticipation among Indian audiences comparable to some of Marvel's biggest past releases. Its success is notable given its 'Adult' rating, a category that many films struggle to excel in.