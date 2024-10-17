Summarize Simplifying... In short Liam Payne, last seen at Niall Horan's concert in Argentina, tragically died after falling from his hotel balcony.

His final social media posts showed him enjoying his vacation, and he had publicly reconciled with Horan, dispelling any rumors of bad blood.

The news of his death has left fans and celebrities, including Paris Hilton and Charlie Puth, in mourning. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Liam Payne tragically passed away on Wednesday

Liam Payne's final days: How he reconciled with Niall Horan

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:37 pm Oct 17, 202404:37 pm

What's the story Liam Payne, the former One Direction member who tragically died on Wednesday, had sought to reconcile with his ex-bandmate Niall Horan just two weeks before his untimely demise. Horan's concert was one of the reasons behind his Argentina trip. The 31-year-old expressed this desire in a Snapchat video earlier, saying, "I think we might just go and say hello." He added that it had been a while since he and Horan spoke and they had "a lot to talk about."

Last sighting

Payne's final public appearance at Horan's concert

Payne was last seen in public at Horan's concert in Argentina on October 2, where he cleared the air that there were "no bad vibes" between them. He was seen on fan videos enjoying the show, clapping his hands and leaning over a glass barrier for a closer view of the fans below. His girlfriend Kate Cassidy joined him at this event where he mingled with fans and even spoke in Spanish to the crowd.

Twitter Post

This is what Payne had uploaded before going to Argentina

Final updates

Payne's final social media posts revealed high spirits

In his last social media updates, Payne seemed to be in high spirits during his Argentina vacation. He posted a photo of himself chilling in a chair, considering dressing up as Forrest Gump for Halloween. Thanking the trip, he shared a picture of his surroundings with the caption, "Happy I got some time away." His last post was a year-old mirror selfie with Cassidy.

Tragic demise

Payne's tragic death and initial police statement

Payne tragically died after falling off the balcony of his hotel room at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Local officials confirmed that his fall caused "extremely serious injuries" which led to his death. Pablo Policicchio, spokesperson for the Security Ministry of Buenos Aires municipality, told AP that Payne had "thrown himself from the balcony." Police were reportedly called to handle an emergency involving an "aggressive man possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol."

Public mourning

Celebrities and fans mourned Payne's death

The news of Payne's death sent shockwaves across social media, with fans and celebrities alike mourning the loss. Paris Hilton tweeted, "So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend." Singer Charlie Puth also took to Instagram to express his disbelief, recalling a fond memory with Payne, saying he was "one of the first major artists I got to work with."