Liam Payne's girlfriend had returned to the US before his tragic demise

Who is Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate? Exploring their relationship history

By Tanvi Gupta 11:08 am Oct 17, 202411:08 am

What's the story Former One Direction member Liam Payne tragically passed away on Wednesday at 31. His girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, had returned to the US from Argentina just two days before his untimely death. The 37-year-old shared a video on TikTok documenting her departure after a two-week stay with Payne in Argentina. Just hours before his passing, Liam had posted a photo on Snapchat alongside Cassidy. In this piece, we look at who Cassidy is and explore the couple's relationship history.

Personal life

Payne and Cassidy's relationship timeline and career highlights

Payne and Cassidy started dating in October 2022, making their red carpet-debut at the Fashion Awards later that year. Despite brief split rumors in May 2023, they were spotted together on a date in London by June 2023. Professionally, Payne first auditioned for X Factor in 2008 at age 14 but was eliminated from the show. He returned to the competition in 2010 and quickly rose to fame as part of One Direction. Meanwhile, Cassidy is an aspiring influencer.

Manifestation

Cassidy had been a fan of Payne since childhood

Cassidy had been a fan of Payne and One Direction since childhood. In a 2023 TikTok, she revealed, "I'm the best manifester, and I'm going to show you why." She then held up a popsicle stick with a drawing of a brunette man in a white shirt and jeans, labeled "Liam." "It's a popsicle stick—I don't know why—of Liam," she explained. Cassidy went on to share how her life had transformed "10 years later," offering a glimpse into her relationship.

Tragic incident

Payne died after falling from hotel room in Buenos Aires

Payne met his tragic end after falling from his room at the Casa Sur Palmero Hotel in Buenos Aires. Reports suggest he fell from the third floor, sustaining "extremely serious injuries." Alberto Crescenti, a spokesman for the city ambulance service provider, confirmed that Payne had fallen about 40m and suffered "severe injuries which were incompatible with life." Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Last hours

Payne's final moments and ongoing investigation into his death

Payne's last social media post showed him relishing a late breakfast in his hotel room. He revealed that he and Cassidy had been "waking up at 1:00pm every day" and were thinking of Forrest Gump as a Halloween costume. Emergency services were reportedly seen outside the hotel where a red tent was pitched. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding Payne's death are underway.

