When co-star slapped 'Sarabhai...' actor Rajesh for drinking on-set

What's the story Rajesh Kumar, who is best known for his role as Rosesh in the popular TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, recently recounted an incident from his early acting days. While filming Kaun Apna Kaun Paraya, he was slapped by co-star Manohar Singh after Kumar had consumed alcohol to get into character.

Incident details

'Why did he hit me so hard?'

Kumar told Dainik Bhaskar, "We had to shoot a nine-minute-long sequence. The shot went like: I am sitting in a bar drinking and my father comes. He sees me in that state, and slaps me." "So far, I had never played an alcoholic, so to get into the character, I had a shot of brandy." "Manohar ji slapped me so hard that a strange sound lingered in my ears...I couldn't help but think 'Why did he hit me so hard?"

Acting lesson

Singh's advice to Kumar post-incident

After the incident, Singh immediately hugged Kumar and apologized. He told him, "I am sorry, you must be hurt, I just slapped you to make you understand that never drink while acting." "Then we had a walk, and he told me about the 11 traits of an alcoholic. I think it stayed with me. I understood the seriousness of the craft," added Kumar.

Career shift

Kumar's career transition and financial struggles

Despite his success in television, Kumar quit acting in 2019 to pursue farming. However, after facing several farming failures and financial distress, he returned to acting with the show Kota Factory. His acting career picked up again with a role in the recent Hindi film Binny And Family, filmed in the UK. The film also stars Pankaj Kapur and Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan.