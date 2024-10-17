Summarize Simplifying... In short Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's production house, Tiger Baby, is set to premiere 'Turtle Walker' at Doc NYC, a film that has already won the Grand Teton Award.

They're also working on 'In Transit,' a nine-part series with Amazon Studios, highlighting transgender stories from India.

The duo, known for hits like 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and 'Gully Boy,' is expanding into unscripted content and music, with their first venture being 'Angry Young Men,' a documentary on Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Zoya Akhtar & Reema Kagti venture into unscripted world

Zoya-Reema Kagti bring real stories with 'Turtle Walker,' 'In Transit'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:28 pm Oct 17, 202404:28 pm

What's the story Tiger Baby Films, the production company of acclaimed filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, is entering the world of unscripted content. The company hopes to showcase untold Indian stories through a series of documentaries and series. Their latest offering is Taira Malaney's Turtle Walker, a documentary that narrates the incredible story of conservationist Satish Bhaskar who walked nearly the entire coast of India to save sea turtles.

New releases

Know about their upcoming projects

Turtle Walker, which will premiere at Doc NYC, has already bagged the prestigious Grand Teton Award at the Jackson Wild Media Awards. Akhtar praised Bhaskar by saying, "He's such a hero that doesn't think he's a hero." Another project in the pipeline is In Transit, a nine-part docu-series made in collaboration with Amazon Studios, which explores transgender stories from India—something that is seldom touched upon in mainstream media.

Expansion strategy

Tiger Baby's first unscripted release and future plans

Tiger Baby's first venture into unscripted content was Amazon Prime Video's Angry Young Men, a three-part documentary series chronicling the journey of legendary screenwriting duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. The company is also venturing into other areas of content creation with Tiger Telly, their advertising and brand collaboration arm. Music label Tiger Baby Records is gearing up to launch its first artist, exploring indie and folk music from across India.

Past projects

Akhtar and Kagti's previous works and collaborations

Akhtar is famous for helming hits like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), and Gully Boy (2019). Kagti has directed Talaash (2012) and Gold (2018). The duo has also worked together on multiple projects, co-writing ZNMD and Gully Boy and the award-winning Prime Video series Made in Heaven. Their film Superboys of Malegaon, produced by Amazon Studios, Tiger Baby Films, and Excel Entertainment recently screened at the Toronto and London film festivals.