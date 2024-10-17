Zoya-Reema Kagti bring real stories with 'Turtle Walker,' 'In Transit'
Tiger Baby Films, the production company of acclaimed filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, is entering the world of unscripted content. The company hopes to showcase untold Indian stories through a series of documentaries and series. Their latest offering is Taira Malaney's Turtle Walker, a documentary that narrates the incredible story of conservationist Satish Bhaskar who walked nearly the entire coast of India to save sea turtles.
Know about their upcoming projects
Turtle Walker, which will premiere at Doc NYC, has already bagged the prestigious Grand Teton Award at the Jackson Wild Media Awards. Akhtar praised Bhaskar by saying, "He's such a hero that doesn't think he's a hero." Another project in the pipeline is In Transit, a nine-part docu-series made in collaboration with Amazon Studios, which explores transgender stories from India—something that is seldom touched upon in mainstream media.
Tiger Baby's first unscripted release and future plans
Tiger Baby's first venture into unscripted content was Amazon Prime Video's Angry Young Men, a three-part documentary series chronicling the journey of legendary screenwriting duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. The company is also venturing into other areas of content creation with Tiger Telly, their advertising and brand collaboration arm. Music label Tiger Baby Records is gearing up to launch its first artist, exploring indie and folk music from across India.
Akhtar and Kagti's previous works and collaborations
Akhtar is famous for helming hits like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), and Gully Boy (2019). Kagti has directed Talaash (2012) and Gold (2018). The duo has also worked together on multiple projects, co-writing ZNMD and Gully Boy and the award-winning Prime Video series Made in Heaven. Their film Superboys of Malegaon, produced by Amazon Studios, Tiger Baby Films, and Excel Entertainment recently screened at the Toronto and London film festivals.