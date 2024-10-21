Summarize Simplifying... In short The popular US show 'Monk' is getting an Indian makeover, thanks to a deal between Banijay Asia and NBCU.

The remake, which is currently in production, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, with no release date announced yet.

The team behind the project is optimistic about its success, believing the show's blend of humor, mystery, and emotional depth will resonate with viewers globally. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Monk' to get an Indian adaptation on Disney+ Hotstar

'Monk' comes to India; remake to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:03 pm Oct 21, 202412:03 pm

What's the story Disney+ Hotstar has announced the Indian remake of the popular US drama series, Monk. This will be the first South Asian adaptation of the show, which revolves around a detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder named Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub). The decision comes after Banijay Asia struck a deal with NBCUniversal Formats to recreate iconic shows for the Indian audience. The original Monk series aired on USA Network from 2002 to 2009 and inspired a movie that premiered on Peacock in 2023.

Broader deal

'Monk' remake part of broader agreement to localize US shows

The Indian remake of Monk is part of a bigger deal between Banijay Asia and NBCU. The deal seeks to produce Indian versions of shows from the US studio's catalog, including Suits, House, Saturday Night Live, and Top Chef. While this is the first Indian adaptation, a Turkish version of Monk has previously been produced under a global license by NBCUniversal Formats.

Optimistic outlook

Disney+ Hotstar and Banijay Asia expressed enthusiasm for 'Monk' remake

Sumanta Bose, Business Head HSM and Content Head at Disney+ Hotstar (Hindi), told Deadline that he was excited about the Monk adaptation. He said the show is an "exciting fit" for their platform with its "mix of humor, mystery, and emotional depth." Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO of Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, also expressed optimism about the project. "The production has been progressing seamlessly, and we look forward to showcasing this exciting project on Disney+ Hotstar."

Global impact

NBCUniversal Formats confident in 'Monk' remake's global appeal

Ana Langenberg, SVP Format Sales & Production at NBCUniversal Formats, expressed confidence in the show's universal appeal. She said the show's charm has resonated with viewers globally and with "trusted partners" like Banijay Asia & Disney+ Hotstar, this adaptation will capture the essence of the original while embracing a new cultural backdrop. The Indian remake is currently in production, but no release date has been announced yet.