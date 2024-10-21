Summarize Simplifying... In short Get ready for 'The Ultimate Hustle', a fresh reality show about budding entrepreneurs, developed by Animo TV and SPT.

Contestants can spend group earnings on personal luxuries, but only one will walk away with all the cash.

The show, launching at Mipcom in Cannes, promises to engage the next generation of entrepreneurs with its unique twist on business reality format. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

10 aspiring entrepreneurs come together in 'The Ultimate Hustle'

'The Ultimate Hustle': New show about aspiring entrepreneurs is coming!

By Tanvi Gupta 11:29 am Oct 21, 202411:29 am

What's the story Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is launching a new business reality show format, The Ultimate Hustle, at Mipcom this week. Per Variety, the eight-episode series will see 10 aspiring entrepreneurs living and working together to take their side businesses to the next level. Throughout the series, contestants will be put through a series of challenges to test their skills and resilience, with the lowest earner being eliminated each week.

Show format

'The Ultimate Hustle' introduces a unique twist to reality TV

In a unique twist, The Ultimate Hustle lets contestants withdraw group earnings from a special cash machine inside their house for personal indulgences. The show's logline poses intriguing questions: "Who will fail to get their hustle off the ground while the others thrive? Who will focus more on spending the group's hard-earned cash than earning their own?" Ultimately, only one contestant will claim all the cash earned and be declared "the ultimate hustler."

Show development

'The Ultimate Hustle' was developed by Animo TV

The Ultimate Hustle was developed by Irish production company Animo TV, which won the Content London format pitch competition in 2023. Laura St. Clair, SPT's Senior Vice President for international formats, expressed her excitement about the show, calling it "a brilliant, fresh new business reality format." She added that this show is "perfectly attuned to contemporary social trends" and will "engage and galvanize the next generation of entrepreneurs."

Partnership

Animo TV and SPT collaborate for 'The Ultimate Hustle'

Debbie Thornton, Managing Director at Animo TV, said she was thrilled to partner with SPT to bring The Ultimate Hustle to global production partners and broadcasters. She added that SPT's unmatched track record in next-generation formats in the business space made them the perfect fit for their ambitions for the format. The show will be launched at Mipcom in Cannes this week, running from October 21-24.