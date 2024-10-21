Summarize Simplifying... In short "Deadpool & Wolverine," starring Ryan Reynolds, has smashed box office records, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film ever and the fifth-biggest domestically.

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:24 am Oct 21, 202411:24 am

What's the story Marvel Studios and Disney's R-rated film, Deadpool & Wolverine, has reached a new milestone by dethroning Barbie to become the No. 12 all-time top-grossing film at the US box office. The feat was accomplished after the film's theater count was expanded from 990 locations to 1,500 theaters nationwide. By Sunday, Deadpool & Wolverine had grossed an astonishing $636.3 million domestically, narrowly beating Barbie's $636.2 million haul.

Despite its domestic success, Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool & Wolverine still lags behind Margot Robbie's Barbie on the global front which has a worldwide haul of $1.446 billion. However, the film has made major strides internationally, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time and dethroning Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi from the top 20 with a global gross of $1.336 billion.

Deadpool & Wolverine has broken multiple box office records since its July release, including the biggest opening weekend for an R-rated movie ($211 million). In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it is one of the highest-grossing films out of 31 releases at the global box office and fifth-biggest domestically. The film overtook Iron Man 3's global gross of $1.215 billion, cementing its place as the seventh-biggest entry in Disney's MCU franchise.

Deadpool & Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy, is the first MCU movie to be led by comic book characters that were previously licensed to 20th Century Fox. The film brought together a star-studded cast of Fox-era superheroes, including Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Chris Evans as Human Torch from Fantastic Four, and Wesley Snipes as Blade. This unique ensemble contributed to the film's timeline-salvaging mission and its subsequent box-office success.