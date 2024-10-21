Summarize Simplifying... In short Rapper 50 Cent, real name Jackson, is producing a Netflix documentary about the allegations against fellow rapper Diddy, real name Combs, which include involvement in the 1997 murder of Notorious BIG and recent charges of possessing date rape drugs.

The feud between the two, which began in 2006, has intensified as they became faces of rival vodka brands.

50 Cent has defended his comments on Diddy

'Haven't done anything outrageous': 50 Cent on calling out Diddy

By Tanvi Gupta 10:56 am Oct 21, 2024

What's the story Rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has defended his years-long public shaming of fellow rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Speaking to PEOPLE, Jackson spoke about Combs's recent legal troubles, including charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution. Despite the serious allegations against Combs, Jackson insisted that his comments were neither new nor outrageous, but a continuation of concerns he had raised for over a decade.

Jackson's perspective

'It's really me just saying what I've been saying...'

Clarifying his stand on Combs's alleged misconduct, Jackson said, "Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years." He added, "Now it's becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I'm like, 'Yo, it's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time because this is not my style.'"

Ongoing feud

Jackson and Combs's feud: A look back

The feud between Jackson and Combs dates back to 2006 when Jackson released a diss track titled The Bomb, accusing Combs of involvement in the 1997 murder of rapper Notorious BIG. Combs has repeatedly denied these accusations, maintaining his innocence throughout the years. The tension escalated as they became representatives for rival vodka brands. Despite these allegations, Combs has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Documentary announcement

Jackson to produce a documentary on Combs's allegations

Following Combs's arrest, Jackson announced plans to produce a documentary about the accusations against him. In a joint statement with director Alexandria Stapleton, they described the project as "a story with significant human impact" that spans decades. They emphasized their commitment to presenting authentic perspectives and reminded audiences that Combs's story does not represent the entirety of hip-hop culture. Notably, Netflix has greenlit the project.

New allegations

Meanwhile, Combs faces fresh accusations of drug possession

Along with the previous charges, Combs is now facing new allegations of possessing adulterated baby oil laced with Rohypnol or GHB, popularly known as date rape drugs. The allegations were made by a plaintiff identified as Jane Doe who accused Combs of using these substances "to commit heinous non-consensual acts of sexual violence and rape against countless victims." Authorities reportedly found up to 1,000 bottles of baby oil during a search at Combs's residence.