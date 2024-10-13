Al Pacino almost didn't play Michael Corleone in 'The Godfather'
In his newly released memoir, Sonny Boy, Hollywood legend Al Pacino has revealed that he was almost replaced in Francis Ford Coppola's iconic mafia drama The Godfather (1972). The actor revealed that Paramount Pictures had doubts about him being the right choice for the memorable role of Michael Corleone. "Paramount didn't want me to play Michael Corleone," Pacino wrote in an excerpt shared by The Guardian.
Paramount wanted these actors instead of Pacino
Pacino also revealed that Paramount had other actors in mind. "They wanted Jack Nicholson. They wanted Robert Redford. They wanted Warren Beatty or Ryan O'Neal." "In the book [Mario] Puzo had Michael calling himself 'the sissy of the Corleone family." "He was supposed to be small dark-haired handsome in a delicate way no visible threat to anybody. That didn't sound like the guys that the studio wanted, but that didn't mean it had to be me."
Pacino's audition journey and initial filming challenges
Despite his hesitation to fly to the West Coast for a screen test, Pacino was convinced by his manager. "I did not care that it was the Godfather. I was a bit afraid of flying and I didn't want to go to California, but my manager Marty Bregman said to me, you're getting on that f**cking plane." "He brought me a pint of whiskey so I could drink it on the flight and I got there."
'Well, you're not cutting it': Coppola to Pacino
A few days after the filming bean, Paramount was "once again questioning whether I was the right actor for the part." Pacino also recalled a moment when Coppola told him, "Well, you're not cutting it." It was then he realized his job was at stake. But in a strategic move, Coppola decided to film the Italian restaurant scene earlier than planned. The scene gave Pacino a chance to showcase his acting prowess and ultimately secure his place in the film.
Pacino's performance in 'The Godfather' led to Academy Award nomination
Pacino's iconic performance The Godfather gave him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He later received a Best Actor nomination for his role in the sequel, The Godfather Part II (1974). These nominations were the first of many in Pacino's illustrious acting career. He went on to star in Scent of a Woman and Scarface, among others.