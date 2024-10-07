Summarize Simplifying... In short The decision to screen Alec Baldwin's film 'Rust' at the Camerimage Festival has sparked controversy, with some calling it 'distasteful' and 'tone deaf' due to Baldwin's involvement in a fatal incident on set.

However, others defend the move, highlighting that the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins's family supports the screening and that a panel discussion on set safety will follow.

The production team of 'Rust' views the premiere as a tribute to Hutchins's work. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Distasteful': Cinematographers condemn Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' release after fatal incident

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:59 pm Oct 07, 202406:59 pm

What's the story The upcoming Camerimage Film Festival in Poland has ignited a firestorm within the cinematography community over its decision to host a tribute screening of Rust. The film is notorious for the on-set incident that resulted in the death of its Ukrainian cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Many of Hutchins's peers have questioned the appropriateness of using Camerimage as a launchpad for this contentious film, arguing it could be seen as promoting unsafe practices.

Reactions

Industry professionals voiced concerns over 'Rust' screening

Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison voiced her concerns in an Instagram comment. She wrote, "I'm all for memorializing Halyna and her beautiful work but not by screening and thereby promoting the film that killed her." Suzie Lavelle also shared the sentiment, asking for a rethink of the decision as the film was associated with unsafe practices. These sentiments were widely shared in the close-knit DoP community, reported Deadline.

Criticism

'Rust' screening labeled as 'distasteful' and 'tone deaf'

The report further added that in a WhatsApp group chat frequented by regular Camerimage Festival delegates, the decision to screen Rust was termed "distasteful" and "tone deaf." One member asked why Hutchins's earlier films weren't selected for the tribute instead. Another delegate said they were uncomfortable seeing images of Alec Baldwin, who was involved in the fatal incident, on a large screen at a film festival dedicated to cinematographers.

Defense

Some defended 'Rust' screening decision at Camerimage

Despite the widespread criticism, some have defended the decision to screen Rust. They pointed out Hutchins's family supports the screening and that "it was her dream" to have a film shown at Camerimage. Stephen Lighthill, Hutchins's former mentor and ASC president, will participate in a panel session following the screening. The panel, also featuring director Joel Souza and Bianca Cline who took over cinematography duties after Hutchins's death, will discuss events surrounding Rust and safety on film sets.

Response

'Rust' production team responded to criticism over premiere

Responding to the criticism, Rust Movie Productions's attorney Melina Spadone said: "Rust Movie Productions is honored that our film will make its world premiere at the EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival this November." She added it was a "perfect stage" to honor Hutchins and showcase her work. It is still unclear if Baldwin will attend the debut screening. The actor was cleared of involuntary manslaughter in August after a court ruled key evidence was mishandled.