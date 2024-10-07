'Kanguva': Makers devise multi-crore promotional strategy for Suriya-Disha film
The makers of the upcoming Kollywood film, Kanguva, have planned a multi-crore promotional strategy. The campaign was launched a month ahead of its release date on November 14. This marketing blitz includes daily releases of new content related to the movie throughout October. The initial release of the poster and teaser has already generated significant buzz among audiences. Notably, earlier, the film was set to be released on October 10.
'Kanguva' stars Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol
The film stars Suriya and Disha Patani in lead roles, and both actors sported unique makeup looks for their characters. Bobby Deol plays a distinctive role as the villain. The second song from Kanguva will be released in the second week of October, followed by an audio launch event on October 20 where songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad will be unveiled, reportedly.
'Kanguva' is director Siva's most expensive project
With a staggering budget of over ₹350 crore reportedly, Kanguva is director Siva's costliest project yet. The film, which is set in a prehistoric era, was filmed across seven countries to capture breathtaking landscapes and vibrant settings. To ensure high-quality action sequences and cinematography, Hollywood experts were brought on board for key technical roles. One of the film's most thrilling features is its colossal war scene with over 10,000 participants.
'Kanguva' trailer and plot details revealed
The trailer of Kanguva, which dropped on August 12, has already left viewers spellbound with its stunning visuals. In a mere two minutes and 37 seconds, it gives a glimpse into Kanguva's life in his tribe. The movie delves into the fierce rivalry between Kanguva (Suriya) and Udhiran (Deol), with fans waiting with bated breath for their final showdown on the big screen.