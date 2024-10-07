Summarize Simplifying... In short Pratibha Ranta and Konkona Sen Sharma are teaming up for a Dharma Productions film, set to be shot in Poland.

Pratibha Ranta, Konkona to shoot Dharma film in Poland: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 06:46 pm Oct 07, 2024

What's the story Laapataa Ladies star Pratibha Ranta and Konkona Sen Sharma are all set to begin shooting for an upcoming Dharma project in Poland, Filmfare reported. The comedy-drama, which is helmed by Doctor G fame Anubhuti Kashyap, is highly awaited by fans. As per the recent report, the first shooting schedule of this yet-to-be-titled project will begin soon in the European country. Here are more details.

Film's narrative to focus on a relationship between two women

While we don't know much about the plot, multiple reports suggest that the film will delve into a relationship between two women. The story is expected to be progressive, with the script written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keshwani. Ranta is currently riding high on the success of her latest film Laapataa Ladies—helmed by Kiran Rao—which has been chosen as India's official submission to the Oscars 2025.

Poland's landscapes to be featured prominently in the film

The upcoming film will be shot extensively in Poland over a period of 30 days. The production team hopes to capture the country's stunning landscapes, which have been relatively unexplored in Hindi cinema. Notably, this project is Sen Sharma's second collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, after their successful venture in Ajeeb Daastaans (2021). The Netflix original anthology film had four short films directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani.